A dog has been shot dead after injuring three people in Rotherham.

The dog, thought to be an XL bully-cross, attacked a woman and two men at a property in Breck Lane, Dinnington, at around 5.20pm on Thursday.

The victims suffered cuts and bite wounds which needed hospital treatment.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers attempted to safely contain the dog but due to aggression shown by the dog and the heightened risk of harm, a decision was made to humanely dispatch the dog at the scene."

Breck Lane was temporarily closed during the incident.