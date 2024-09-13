A man who kept his girlfriend prisoner in a bedroom for four days without food or water has been jailed.

Jason Power, 31, of 8th Avenue North Hull, refused to allow the woman to use the toilet during the incident, Hull Crown Court heard.

Matthew Bean, prosecuting, said Power and the woman were in a relationship from the beginning of 2022 but he quickly became controlling and violent.

He refused to allow her to see a doctor and isolated her from friends.

At the beginning of May this year, he confined the woman to her bedroom for four days.

"He would not allow her to eat or drink anything," Mr Bean said.

In a later incident when she tried to end the relationship, he attacked her, punching her twice and pushing her back against a wardrobe.

Power refused to let her have her mobile phone and locked the doors to the house.

The woman fled from the bedroom into the kitchen and asked a neighbour to call the police.

Power later admitted using controlling and coercive behaviour as well as intimidating her as a witness.

He was jailed for two years and 10 months and given a 10-year restraining order

Deputy circuit judge Timothy Clayson said his impact on the victim had been "substantial".