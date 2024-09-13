A venue where Oasis once played to an empty room and Nirvana's Kurt Cobain fell asleep on a sofa has been formally recognised.

In the 1980s and 90s, The Duchess of York pub, in Leeds, hosted some of the most famous names in music before they gained stardom.

Cobain slept upstairs after Nirvana's gig on 25 October 1989. Oasis suffered the ignominy of failing to attract a single customer in 1993 before returning to play again in 1994.

PJ Harvey, Radiohead and Coldplay were among the other acts to cut their teeth at the pub.

The Duchess of York later closed to become a shop.

Now a Hugo Boss store, on Friday 71 Vicar Lane was given a blue plaque recognising its history.

The plaque reads: "This building was once the heart of Leeds music scene.

"[Music promoter] John Keenan helped transform The Duchess public house into a vibrant incubator venue for new artists."

It follows a long-running campaign for a blue plaque.

Amanda Burns, one of the campaign leaders, said the plaque was recognition of Leeds's cultural heritage and Keenan's efforts to nurture unknown talent.

She added: "I hope this is just the beginning of the story for the recognition of grass-roots venues and their positive impact on communities.“

A host of now internationally renowned acts once played The Duchess.

Music historian Brett Lashua said: "The Duchess of York became Leeds’ most important grass-roots concert venue, where emerging bands and artists performed on their way to becoming commercially or culturally successful."

Martin Hamilton, director of Leeds Civic Trust, added: "The city has an incredible music legacy, which the trust is keen to celebrate.

"The Duchess celebrates the places and spaces that grassroots bands and musicians so desperately need and which enhance our culture so richly."