Thieves caused more than £30,000 of damage during a week of raids that left a scout hut unusable, volunteers say.

Copper piping was taken from Askern Scouts' building in Doncaster along with heaters, tents, a barbecue and a flatpack kitchen which was due to be installed.

Substantial damage was caused to the interior after the burglars fell through the ceiling. They damaged two pizza ovens.

T he scout group only discovered the damage on Monday, 9 September.

Lead volunteer Matt Nicholls said the hut was left "unrecognisable".

Left to right shows the scout hut before and after the damage occurred.

He said: "The burglars have been coming back and forth over a seven-day period or more.

"They have taken copper out of the building, wires, heaters, smashed barbecues, stolen tents and pizza ovens. It has been horrendous."

The damage has meant the scout group has been unable to meet.

Mr Nicholls added: "The community are in uproar - they want the burglars caught and the hut back up and running."

Matt Nicholls says the group are 'devastated'. Credit: ITV News

Ellie May Jackson has been attending Askern Scouts since she was six years-old and is now a volunteer leader.

She was among the group who discovered the damage.

She said: "Kids come every week to be safe and have fun. It's all been ruined and all the memories have been taken away.

"My mum came here, my grandad came here before her - it's a huge part of Askern."

South Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of three people they want to find.

South Yorkshire Police are looking to speak to three people in connection with the burglary. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

PC Egan-Wyer, the officer in charge of the case, said: “This Scout hut was the fruition of ten years of local fundraising. We know how important it was to the Askern community and the amount of upset the incident has caused.

“We are working hard to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. If you know the people in the CCTV image, please contact us as we believe they may hold vital information which could help our investigation."

An online fundraiser has been launched to help the group.

The page reads: "This hut isn't just a building – it's one of the few safe spaces left for children in our area."