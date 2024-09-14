A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Leeds.

The 27-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood on 11 August.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries but has since been discharged.

Mohammed Shakeel Malik, 18, of Stonegate Edge in Meanwood, has been charged with attempted murder.

He was due to appear in Leeds Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 14 September.