Body found in search for missing woman from Barnsley

The 44-year-old had been captured on CCTV in the days before she went missing. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Police officers searching for a missing woman from Barnsley have confirmed that they have found a body.

Claire Driver was last seen on Monday, 24 June between 2.30pm and 3pm at the junction of Silkstone Lane and Bull Haw Lane, in Silkstone.

The 44-year-old had been captured on CCTV and seen in Barnsley and Stainborough in the days before she went missing.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed a body had been found on Sunday, 15 September.

They said: "While formal identification is yet to take place, we do believe it to be missing woman Claire Driver. Her family has been informed."

