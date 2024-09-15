A man has been charged with the attempted kidnap of a woman in West Yorkshire.

The incident is believed to have happened on Nab Lane in Shipley at around 8pm on Thursday, 12 September.

Luke Stephenson, 34, has been charged with attempt to kidnap or false imprison a person with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He's due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police said officers would like to speak to a taxi driver who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

