A museum in Grimsby is searching for the owner of a wallet that appears to have been lost by a visitor more than 30 years ago.

Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre said the wallet was found by a technician under a display on the Ross Tiger, a fishing trawler berthed alongside the museum in Alexandra Dock.

The wallet contains a train ticket dated 1992, a student nursing card and a letter informing the owner their library book was overdue.

North East Lincolnshire Council, which runs the centre, is urging anyone who recognises the wallet to contact the museum.

The wallet also contains photos of a young man, who the museum estimated would be in his early 50s now.

The council said: "While his library fees may now be astronomical and having definitely missed the train, the team at the Fishing Heritage Centre are hoping the personal belongings can be given to their rightful owner."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.