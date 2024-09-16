Fly-tipper who dumped rubbish that wouldn't fit in neighbour's bin fined £2,000

A fly-tipper who dumped rubbish on a roadside after trying to fit it in his neighbour's bin has been fined more than £2,000.

Alex Parker, of Frome Road, Hull, left bags of rubbish on Southorpe Road, a country lane in Hornsea, in February.

A court heard East Riding of Yorkshire Council investigated and found evidence among the waste which led them to Parker.

A council spokesperson said: "The team was told that, on this occasion, Parker had placed excess rubbish in the bin of one of his neighbours.

"However that made the neighbour’s bin too full, and the waste wasn’t collected.

"Parker then agreed to take the waste to his place of work to be disposed of. But instead, he dumped it."

Council officers traced Alex Parker from evidence in the rubbish. Credit: ERYC

Parker failed to respond to attempts to contact him, prompting a court prosecution.

He admitted fly-tipping at Beverley Magistrates' Court and was fined £1,083 and ordered to pay more than £1,000 in extra costs.

Carl Skelton, of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “There are plenty of waste services provided and there is no reason to fly-tip rubbish anywhere, it’s just not acceptable.

“Thanks to the public for continuing to let us know about incidents like this. We investigate all fly-tipping reported to us and always take action when we can.”