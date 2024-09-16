An investigation has been started into the cause of a fire which destroyed a pub.

Firefighters were called to Marr Lodge, on the A635 Barnsley Road, between Barnsley and Doncaster, at 12.50am on Monday.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "All occupants were already out of the premise when crews arrived. One person suffered from smoke inhalation.

"Crews left the scene at 3.45am. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing."

Pictures from the scene show the building completely gutted.

Crews from four fire stations were involved. Credit: SYFRS

In an announcement on the company's website, owners The Pub People Company said: "We are sorry to announce that due to a serious fire at Marr Lodge, we will be closed for the foreseeable future.

"Once we have a timeline for the reopening, we will share this information on the website and on social media."