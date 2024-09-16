Rail operator Northern has reiterated its ban on dating apps for passengers using its onboard WiFi network.

The company, which runs services across the north of England, said it blocked some content for "good reason", adding: "This isn't a love train."

Websites and apps related to video streaming, gambling, alcohol, adult content, pornography and nudity are also blocked on-board, as are software updates and file sharing services.

Matt Rice, Northern's chief operating officer, said: “We welcome millions of people on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations."

But he added that while some users might be using the dating sites appropriately, "some might not and it’s important that content not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children – isn’t viewed on our trains".

Northern is a member of the government-backed Friendly WiFi scheme, which pledges to filter content where children are using services.