Van driver arrested over death of cyclist in Ledsham crash
A van driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing a cyclist's death by dangerous driving in a crash in West Yorkshire.
The 29-year-old is being questioned following the incident in Ledsham, near Castleford, at 6.10am on Monday.
Police said a bicycle and a white Transit van collided on Great North Road.
The man who was riding the bike died at the scene. The van driver remains in police custody.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The road remains closed and we would ask people to avoid the area at this time."