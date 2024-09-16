A van driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing a cyclist's death by dangerous driving in a crash in West Yorkshire.

The 29-year-old is being questioned following the incident in Ledsham, near Castleford, at 6.10am on Monday.

Police said a bicycle and a white Transit van collided on Great North Road.

The man who was riding the bike died at the scene. The van driver remains in police custody.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The road remains closed and we would ask people to avoid the area at this time."