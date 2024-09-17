Coldplay have announced they will play two tour dates in Hull - their only European gigs outside London.

The band will perform over two nights at Craven Park, home of rugby league side Hull Kingston Rovers, in August next year.

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin said it would be "the biggest show the city has ever seen".

He added: "The stadium is no stranger to big acts, with Hull’s very own Beautiful South selling out 25,000 tickets in our 2017 City of Culture year, alongside other major concerts by The Who, Little Mix, Rod Stewart and Tom Jones.

" However, this is on another level, with Coldplay bringing their full, and same production that will be inside Wembley stadium. Nothing will be scaled back."

The gigs - part of the Music of the Spheres world tour - will take place on 18 and 19 August 2025.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 27 September.

'Huge news'

Hull joins Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland and London as the only locations announced so far.

Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said: "To have a world-renowned act such as Coldplay performing in Hull really demonstrates how the city has become a culture and tourism destination.

" I have no doubt that residents right across the city will be extremely excited by this huge news.

" Whilst I am sure everyone who attends will enjoy themselves, we also hope the city benefits economically and more whilst Coldplay joins us in Hull."

In a statement, Coldplay - fronted by Chris Martin - said 10% of the proceeds from the Wembley and Hull shows would go to the Music Venue Trust, which supports grassroots music in the UK.

Half the tickets for the Hull gigs will be given to local fans, only available to people in the region - those with a HU, YO, DN or LN postcode.