A cyclist who died in a crash with a van in West Yorkshire was an experienced cardiologist.

Dr Robert Sapsford, 59, was involved in a collision on Great North Road, Ledsham, on Monday, 16 September.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the road just after 6am. Dr Sapsford died at the scene.

The 29-year-old driver of the white Transit van was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward.