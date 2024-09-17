A planning application has been submitted to convert a Hull Funeral Home which is under investigation into a car repair garage.

The application to convert the Hessle Road site has been validated by Hull City Council and will now enter consultation process before a decision on the site’s future is made.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors own three sites in East Yorkshire, two in Hull and one in Beverley.

In March, Humberside Police descended on its base in Hessle Road after they received concerns over care for the deceased.

Officers seized 35 bodies and a quantity of human ashes linked to a further 163 families in the region.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year old woman were arrested in March on suspicion of prevention of lawful and decent burial and fraud offences.

In an update issued on Thursday, 12 December, police confirmed the 23-year-old woman is longer a suspect.

The man remains on conditional police bail, along with a 54-year-old woman arrested in July on suspicion of money laundering.

Hull City Council and East Riding Council have since committed to establishing a permanent memorial for those affected by the incident.

The site in question has previously been home to Heavenly Services, another funeral service provider, which was also investigated by Humberside Police before collapsing in 2021.

Hull City Council are accepting comments on the submitted plans to convert the site into a car garage on the council website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...