A teenager was left with critical injuries after a hit-and-run involving a car seen speeding in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police said officers in a marked car saw the car driving at speed on the opposite carriageway on Halifax Road at about 8.25pm on Monday.

They turned around to pursue the car but lost sight of it.

A spokesperson said: " Officers then located a pedestrian on Halifax Road who had been hit by the suspect vehicle which had failed to stop at the scene."

The 17-year-old had suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The road remained closed on Tuesday.

Police are still looking for the driver.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of the