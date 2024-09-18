The fatal shooting of a man in Hull by a Humberside Police Officer will be reinvestigated following a High Court ruling, the police watchdog has announced today.

The family of 31-year-old Lewis Skelton has welcomed the announcement that the case will be reopened, but say they have been "shattered" by the process to get there.

Mr Skelton was seen carrying an axe on Francis Street in Hull city centre on 29 November 2016 prompting armed officers to confront him.

The 31-year-old, who had been having mental health issues, was tasered four times before he was shot twice in the back with a firearm. He died in hospital the same day.

In its initial investigation into the shooting, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC, formerly known as the IPCC) which acts as the police watchdog, claimed other efforts to detain Lewis, including the use of a Taser, had been unsuccessful. The investigation found "that the actions taken by officers were proportionate to the risk identified to members of the public".

During the original investigation the officer who fired the fatal snots was treated as a witness rather than being investigated for their conduct.

In contrast, the jury at Mr Skelton's inquest reached a verdict of unlawful killing in October 2021 after Hull Coroner's Court heard that Mr Skelton had not threatened anyone before he was fatally shot.

Lewis Skelton was 31 at the time of the shooting.

The IOPC decided not to reinvestigate the shooting despite the inquest verdict.

But Mr Skelton’s father, Glenn Skelton, challenged this decision at the High Court and a judge ruled in April that it should be quashed.

The IOPC said the new investigation would determine whether there was an indication anyone serving with the police may have committed a criminal offence or behaved in a way that would justify bringing disciplinary proceedings.

The IOPC said a dedicated team, with no connection to the original IPCC investigation, had been set up to ensure the new investigation was completed "as quickly and proportionately as possible".

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Skelton’s family and loved ones as well as all those whose lives have been affected by his death.

“While we are disappointed with the High Court ruling, which used a different interpretation of our reinvestigation policy than we did, we respect the judge’s findings. Having carefully considered their comments, we believe there is now a requirement for the IOPC to re-open the investigation into the shooting of Mr Skelton."

The family of Lewis Skelton have welcomed the announcement that the case will be reinvestigated.

Neil Hudgell, of Hudgell Solicitors, is representing the family of Lewis Skelton. He said: "Lewis’ family welcome the decision of the Independent Office for Police Conduct to reinvestigate the death of their much loved father, son, brother and uncle."The IOPC must now do the right thing by Lewis Skelton and his family. There must be a full, fair, fearless and objective reinvestigation of the events which led to Lewis’ death in 2016."No bereaved family ought to need to go to Court time, and time, and time again, to secure answers and accountability following a death at the hands of armed police. We regret that it took a decision of the High Court in this case for the IOPC to discharge its statutory duties."Our clients’ confidence in this process has been shattered by their experience. The apparent reluctance by the IOPC to re-open an admittedly flawed investigation in the circumstances of this case is deeply damaging to public confidence."All steps must be taken now to complete this independent re-investigation with a rigour absent in the conclusions of 2017 and 2022. Until the family have proper answers to all their questions, they cannot find closure and properly grieve for the loss of Lewis."A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We have been made aware of the IOPC’s decision to reopen the investigation into the death of Lewis Skelton, following a judicial review of their decision not to reinvestigate."We will cooperate fully as required throughout the investigative process, however it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time. Our thoughts and condolences remain with Lewis’ family and friends, as well as the officers involved in this very sad and tragic event."