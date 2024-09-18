Residents in a Lincolnshire village are concerned over the safety of a road which they say is being used as 'a rat run for lorries'.

They say they have seen as many as fifty lorries an hour driving through Goxhill near Immingham.

Claire Ramsey-Mayes, who lives in the village, is concerned there could one day be fatal consequences and described the situation as "massively dangerous".

She said: "You could potentially have four or five lorries all involved in that meeting.

"You've got all of those manoeuvring to get out of each other's way."

Claire Ramsey-Mayes has been calling for restrictions on the road for the past 12 years.

She has been calling for restrictions on the road for 12 years and was amongst campaigners calling for a one way system to be implemented on the route.

North Lincolnshire Council rejected the plans telling residents in a letter that the road had been deemed "safe" and that the one way system was not a "viable option".

In a statement, a spokesperson from North Lincolnshire Council said: "Following extensive consultation, the council found that the majority of residents in Goxhill were opposed to installing a one way system."

Mrs Ramsey-Mayes says some of her neighbours are selling up and moving on due to the situation. She added: "They've had enough of the fight and don't want this stress in the life."

Plans for a one way system were rejected.

The route is often used by HGVS to transport shipments to and from storage warehouses in the Humber.

A spokesperson from the Road Haulage Association said: "Links between major road and industrial sites are vital for business and if that's not provided the quickest route lorry drivers follow is through a village."

In response to residents' concerns over the ongoing situation, North Lincolnshire Council said: "Discussions are continuing over the situation in Goxhill, and we are hopeful of finding a solution soon."