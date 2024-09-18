A building company has been fined £150,000 and ordered to pay £50,000 costs after a grandfather fell to his death through a hole left by workers in his bathroom floor.

81-year-old Kenneth Armitage from York fell through the inadequately secured hole and landed on the kitchen floor below in an incident which his daughter Suzy said "should never have happened."

The bathroom in Mr Armitage’s house in Huntingdon, York was being converted into a wet room by the construction company Cooper and Westgate.

The company had removed the room’s floorboards as it accessed pipework, but left an unguarded hole in the floor on 8 February 2019.

Mr Armitage later fell through the hole and was found dead by his son-in-law the following evening.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found Cooper and Westgate failed to adequately secure the hole as its employees were not properly trained. The company had also failed to undertake a suitable and sufficient risk assessment, or a method statement for the work involved.

Kenneth’s daughter, Suzy, said: “Our dad, who was sadly taken away from us, was everything to us. He was the kindest person you could ever meet.

“He was a fantastic dad to me, my brother and a loving grandad to all our children.

“I can’t believe he has gone, I keep thinking it’s a horrible nightmare and I will wake up and he’ll be there. Our hearts were broken that day and may never heal. It should have never happened.

“We are all still struggling to come to terms with losing him.”

Mr Armitage was described by his family as a 'fantastic' dad and 'loving' granddad

HSE inspector Yolande Burns-Sleightholme said: “Employers need to fully assess and control the risks from holes in domestic properties and recognise the importance of securing them effectively. They should then pass this knowledge on to their employees through suitable training and guidance.

“This incident could so easily have been avoided had Cooper and Westgate properly assessed the risks, put in place safe working practices and provided the correct training to its employees.”