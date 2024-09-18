The entrepreneur behind a multi-billion pound plan for a port in the Wash says it could be operational as soon as 2031.

The £3-4 billion Centre Port project would see an 11-mile tidal barrier built across the Wash estuary. The scheme includes the world's first tidal-powered deep-sea container terminal, and could bring a road to connect Lincolnshire to Norfolk, cutting the journey time from an hour and a half to 20-minutes. It also aims to offer flood protection for homes in Lincolnshire and to create tidal power.

Although he stressed it is still "early days", James Sutcliffe, the chief executive of Centre Port Holdings Ltd, was optimistic that the project could be up and running in roughly seven to 10 years. The company has already contacted the Planning Inspectorate about a Development Consent Order, which is required due to the scale of the scheme.

He said he expected that to take up to two and a half years to process, then it could take between four to six years to build the terminal, which would be capable of handling some of the world's largest container ships.

The terminal alone would employ at least 300 people, with a "very substantial" knock-on employment effect in the area.

Five shipping companies have already expressed an interest in using the proposed offshore container port. Credit: Centre Port

Concerns have been raised about the impact the plans could have on Britain's most important estuary for wild birds. The area is also home to England's largest common seal colony.

Some local residents have also raised concerns that the development could increase the risk of flooding for Skegness and the surrounding villages.

Mr Sutcliffe says that a major part of the work in the next two-and-a-half years would be to engage specialists and environmental and climate experts to carry out investigations in and around the Wash to make sure this isn’t the case.

He said: “We will conduct investigations into the tides, currents and siltation, in addition to climate change enhanced storm surges to ensure that as far as possible the structure improves flood defence.”

He added: “The project is going ahead. We’ve been refining it for four years so far, which we have financed. We would really like to see the Centre Port project here in Lincolnshire because of the positive impact it will have on the whole of the Wash in terms of flood defence and, for Lincolnshire, a major boost in employment as well as supporting the need to cut carbon emissions.”