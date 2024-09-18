Overnight dispersal order issued in Skegness after reports of fights and 'weapons'

A dispersal order was issued in a Lincolnshire seaside town after reports of a fight where it is believed weapons were carried.

Lincolnshire Police brought the dispersal order into place in the centre of Skegness on Tuesday night, 17 September until 4am the following day.

It follows reports of a fight between two groups on Monday night, 16 September, in the Church Road and North Road areas.

A further incident was reported on Tuesday with reports of "offensive weapons being carried" in the area.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Both of these cases are very concerning for us, and we are taking steps to prevent further incidents."

Police say they are investigating the reports and that several people have been arrested in connection.

The Section 60 dispersal order prohibits groups gathering in specific areas with police having additional powers to stop and search individuals or cars and move on anyone in the areas that may be causing a disturbance.

The areas it covered were: the length of Lincoln Road, the A158 Burgh Road at the junction of Lincoln Road, east up to Grand Parade, along Grand Parade to the Clock Tower and then West along Lumley Road, and the A52 Wainfleet Road to the junction of Lincoln Road.

Police say no further incidents were reported during the dispersal order and that patrols will be continuing in the area.