Police seize over £150,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Hull
Humberside police have seized over £150,000 worth of drugs from a suspected cannabis farm in Hull.
Police raided the property on Stroud Crescent on Tuesday, 17 September, following a misuse of drugs act warrant on the property.
Inside the property officers discovered over 320 plants within multiple rooms, worth around £160,000.
A security guard was put in place while police seized the plants.
Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.