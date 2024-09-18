Humberside police have seized over £150,000 worth of drugs from a suspected cannabis farm in Hull.

Police raided the property on Stroud Crescent on Tuesday, 17 September, following a misuse of drugs act warrant on the property.

Inside the property officers discovered over 320 plants within multiple rooms, worth around £160,000.

A security guard was put in place while police seized the plants.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.