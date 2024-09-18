A man from Sheffield who broke into homes to steal a host of expensive cars to be auctioned via Snapchat has been jailed for over three years.

Corey Rodgers, of Wordsworth Avenue in Sheffield, stole the cars during a string of burglaries across South and West Yorkshire between April and June of this year.

Rodgers, aged 19, broke into the victims' homes before stealing their car keys as well as other expensive items, such as a Louis Vuitton handbag.

He targeted high value cars such as Mercedes, BMWs, and Volkswagen Golfs.

Rodgers had posted videos of the stolen cars to a Snapchat group chat named 'no 9-5 here 2.0' with the message "Best bid takes".

The 19-year-old had been released from prison in February of this year and tried to evade arrest by cutting off an electronic tag. However, he was located and arrested in June and a phone was seized from the address.

He was charged and later pleaded guilty to 10 counts of burglary dwelling and theft, one count of handling stolen goods, and one count of driving whilst disqualified.

He also admitted a further ten burglaries through the taken into consideration process.

Rodgers appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on 6 September where he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and eight months.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Jordan, of the Sheffield Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “Rodgers has caused untold harm across South Yorkshire and showed a complete lack of remorse by bragging about his actions on social media. He also attempted to profit from his crimes by offering vehicles to the highest bidder.

“Burglary leaves a lasting toll on its victims, who are often made to feel unsafe in their own homes."