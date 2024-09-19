A museum curator who became an inadvertent internet sensation after starring in a marketing video using youth slang says his newfound fame has come as a "shock".

Bespectacled Mark Murray-Flutter, a 65-year-old military expert at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, was filmed describing the museum as "the most sigma day out in Leeds".

In a minute-long video, posted on TikTok, the white-haired history buff says a suit of armour is "serving main character energy", describes Henry VIII as "the original rizzler" and says of one of the displays "dioramas are lit".

He ends by encouraging people to visit the museum, saying: "The vibes are immaculate."

The video has been viewed more than 4.6million times and a total of more than eight million views across various platforms.

Mr Murray-Flutter, who has worked at the museum for 40 years, said: "People have been stopping me on the train, which has been quite a shock. They've been very complimentary and I've quite enjoyed the comments."

The museum has had people visiting after seeing the video and enquiries from as far afield as the United States.

Mr Murray-Flutter said he was asked by the museum's communications officer to take part in the video.

He added: "It does appear to be a different language, or at least phraseology. I get the impression it's more written than spoken, but I have had to learn it to make it happen."

He said he had a "dictionary" written for him so he understood what he was saying.

He said: "I enjoyed it. It's been fun. It's different from the day job.

"I imagine people expect me to be very serious and academic. But we're not like that. We enjoy fun as much as you!"

What is he talking about in the video?

The slang terms used by Mr Murray-Flutter are common parlance among members of so-called "Gen Z" (generally accepted as people born between 1996 and 2010).

Here's a translation of some of the terminology: