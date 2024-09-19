Questions over the future of a brand new £50million music venue are mounting after the operators pulled out within months of its expected launch.

Following months of speculation, Bradford Council confirmed on Thursday that NEC Group would no longer be involved with Bradford Live.

The 3,800-seater venue, built on the site of the city's old Odeon cinema, was scheduled to open later this year ahead of Bradford becoming UK City of Culture in 2025.

Bradford Council said efforts were underway to find a new operator.

The council said the NEC Group had pulled out "following a strategic review of its business" and wanted to focus on its Birmingham operation.

Leader Susan Hinchliffe said: "After being a founding partner with Bradford Live years ago, their business plans have changed. We respect their position and wish them well."

According to the Bradford Live website, which still carries the NEC's branding, the venue will attract 300,000 visitors each year, with more than 200 music, comedy and family entertainment events.

The website says: "Our vision is to create a cultural hub for the region that will celebrate the city and venue heritage while ensuring world-class event spaces for generations to come."

Earlier this year, it was announced that two events – an Abba tribute act and a show of Bob Marley songs – would launch the venue in November.

But the website features no confirmed gig dates abd Bradford Council and the NEC group had declined to answer questions about the venue's future before now.

Cllr Hinchliffe added: "It’s been very frustrating that we have had to remain so tight-lipped but at all times we have followed expert legal advice to protect the interests of the venue and the council.

“Advice from the sector leads us to believe that there are a number of potential operators who have shown initial interest in the venue. We are now in a position to have further discussions with them about the opportunity."

She added: “We are aiming to have the venue operational in 2025."

Lee Craven, founding director of Bradford Live, said it was a "world class music venue whose quality exceeds even our own hopes".

He added: "We look forward to securing a new operator soon who can do justice to the building’s potential and make Bradford Live a ‘must play’ venue for major touring acts."