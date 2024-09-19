Play Brightcove video

Sir Keir Starmer has denied Britain is divided following last month's riots across the north of England.

In an interview with ITV Calendar the Prime Minister said those who took part in widespread disorder prompted by the murders of three girls in Southport were a "troubling minority".

He said the true "face of Britain" was shown in the aftermath when volunteers came out to help clean up and support communities.

He told political correspondent Charanpreet Khaira: "I don't accept this categorisation that [the country is] deeply divided."

Hundreds of people were involved in racist and thuggish behaviour last month, including in Rotherham, Hull and Leeds. Police were attacked, foreign nationals were targeted and, in Rotherham, a mob tried to set a hotel housing asylum seekers alight.

When asked about plans to combat such disorder, the PM said the swift justice already meted out to dozens of rioters sent a clear message.

"If you are rioting, if you are throwing things or trying to set fire to buildings on a Saturday or Sunday, by the end of the week you're likely to be starting a significant prison term," he said.

The PM also shared his concerns over the rise in "right wing sentiment". He said: "I am worried about right wing sentiment and we see it not just in this country."

In a wide-ranging interview, the Prime Minister was also questioned about the language used by politicians around migration and whether this contributed to the riots.

He said: "I think politicians need to be careful with the language that they use.

"I accept on issues like immigration there are concerns across the country that need to be resolved. But I will never accept that this sort of disorder or violence is a way of settling any of these issues."

He was quizzed over cuts to the winter fuel allowance and the impact it would have on pensioners.

He was asked: "Are you scared that elderly people will lose their lives on your watch?"

Sir Keir avoided answering the question and responded by saying eligible pensioners should apply for pension credit.

He added: "We need to stabilise the economy, taking tough decisions, but the purpose of that is to make sure we can make good on our commitment to the triple lock."

Analysis by political correspondent Charanpreet Khaira

Sir Keir Starmer came into office promising a politics of service.

But, after a row over the number of gifts and freebies he's received since becoming Labour leader, some have accused him of self-service.

He's taken more than any other MP - including his glasses, worth over £2000, gifted by a rich donor.

He's not broken the rules by accepting those donations, but it doesn't look good when he's slashing winter fuel payments for pensioners.

In my interview with him, the Prime Minister refused to answer questions about those donations, pivoting to his argument about "stabilising the economy."

He didn't want to talk about Reform UK either - despite the fact that they came third in the General Election in terms of votes cast in our region.

But tackling your opponents and facing criticism head on are both the business of Politics.

Starmer has to find better answers to this sort of scrutiny - because the questions won't stop coming.