Murder investigation over death of 42-year-old man in Hyde Park, Doncaster
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man who was found with serious injuries in Doncaster later died in hospital.
Officers received reports of an injured man in the Hyde Park area around 5.30am on Thursday, 19 September.
A member of the public discovered the man in an alleyway between Apley road and Whitburn Road.
He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.
Police remained at the scene on Thursday morning.