A fundraiser has been started in aid of a boy who reportedly lost a leg after he was hit by a car which then fled the scene.

The 17-year-old was on Halifax Road, Bradford, when he was knocked down on Monday, 16 September.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he remains in a critical condition.

An online fundraiser has received almost £10,000 in donations.

Organiser Michaela Petty said the teenager had been to the local Tesco store and was crossing the road when he was hit.

She said: "[He] is still in hospital in a coma, still in a critical condition due to his injuries.

"He’s been in theatre twice for major, life-changing operations which one led to him having to have his leg off up to his thigh."

The boy faces the prospect of several weeks in hospital and "it’s going to be one hell of a journey for his family and friends," she said.

The money raised would support his family and aid his recovery.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened after officers in a marked car saw a car driving at speed on the opposite carriageway on Halifax Road at about 8.25pm.

They turned around to pursue the car but lost sight of it, before finding the 17-year-old at the scene.

Three men have been arrested over the incident.

A 33-year-old men and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A third man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.