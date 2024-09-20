A judge has thrown out criminal charges against the four Greenpeace activists who scaled Rishi Sunak's constituency home.

Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, Alexandra Wilson, 32, Mathieu Soete, 38, and Michael Grant,64, had been accused of damaging 15 roof slates during the five-hour demonstration at Mr Sunak's North Yorkshire mansion last August.

Prosecutors said the former Prime Minister and his wife were left with a bill of just less than £3,000 for repairs at the house in Kirby Sigston, near Northallerton.

The defendants' trial started in July, but after the prosecution closed its case defence lawyer Owen Greenhall submitted that there was no case to answer as it could not be proved the roof damage was caused during the protest.

Giving his decision on Friday, District Judge Adrian Lower said he had concluded the evidence against the defendants was "so tenuous" that no court would convict them.

He said he would deliver a full ruling on November 11.

York Magistrates' Court heard Mr Sunak, Ms Murty and their two daughters had left for their summer holiday and were not at home during the protest, but staff at the property were "shocked" to find Greenpeace activists in the grounds on the morning of August 3.

Speaking outside court, one of the defendants, Michael Grant, said: "Justice and common sense prevailed in court today, but that hasn't been the case for many activists recently."