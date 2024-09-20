A 32-year-old man has admitted killing a parcel delivery driver who died as he tried to stop his van from being stolen.

Mark Ross pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Claudiu-Carol Kondor when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court by videolink from prison on Friday.

Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, Leeds, denied murder and is due to go on trial on 4 March next year. He was remanded in custody by Judge Richard Mansell KC.

Mr Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, died at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on 20 August after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

The van was later found abandoned in the Belle Isle area of Leeds.

An inquest opened last week heard Mr Kondor died from head and chest injuries.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released on bail pending further inquiries.

A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released under investigation.

An online fundraiser set up to support Mr Kondor's family has collected more than £31,000.