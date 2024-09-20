A 42-year-old man who died after being found seriously injured in Doncaster has been named as Sheldon Jameson.

Officers received reports of an injured man in the Hyde Park area around 5.30am on Thursday, 19 September.

A member of the public discovered the man in an alleyway between Apley road and Whitburn Road.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police have announced today, 20 September, that the man was Sheldon Jameson and that his family are being supported by officers.

A scene remains in place in the Apley Road and Whitburn Road area as the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for this case, said: "Our investigation into Sheldon's death is continuing at pace and we have officers working hard to piece together the circumstances of this incident and find those responsible for his death.

"There will be additional patrols taking place in the local community in light of this tragedy - if you have any concerns or queries, please speak to our officers while they are on patrol in the area."

DCI Woodward has urged anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us if they haven't already done so.

"Even the smallest piece of information could prove crucial to our investigation," DCI Woodward said.