The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards is one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar.

The star-studded bash recognises unsung heroes who go above and beyond - and it's so-called ordinary people, not the celebrities, who are the real stars of the show.Each year, two fundraisers get to represent ITV Calendar - one for each of our North and South programmes - at the awards in London.

This year there were eight people on the shortlist, including a mum who supports a charity in memory of the son she lost in a motorcycle crash; a man who has raised more than £1m to build homes abroad; a fundraising transplant patient; the mother of a baby who died from sudden infant death syndrome; the founder of a charity helping disabled animals; and a partially blind man who has raised more than £165,000.

Here are this year's ITV Calendar winners:

Play Brightcove video

Calendar North: Ian Flatt

Ian, 59, who lives near York, has been fundraising tirelessly for the Motor Neurone Disease Association since his own diagnosis in 2019 - the same year Rob Burrow was told he had the incurable condition.

Presenter Ian White surprised Ian and his wife Rachael with the news that they would be attending next month's awards ceremony.

Play Brightcove video

Calendar South: Mark PennMark runs a charity for homeless people in Goole, set up after his own experiences sleeping rough. He and his team now help hundreds of people in the town on a weekly basis.

He was i n Germany when he was told the news by Ian.