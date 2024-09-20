A kitten narrowly escaped with its life after becoming trapped in a car engine in Bradford.

The five-week-old was saved after tiny cries were heard from inside the car - instead of the usual purr of the engine.

A nearby cat rescue, Bradford Cat Watch Rescue and Sanctuary, was called on Wednesday, 18 September, and described the weak meows as "heart-breaking".

A specialist team from West Yorkshire Fire Service then came to the rescue and spent over an hour stripping the car.

A team from West Yorkshire Fire Service stripped to car to free the kitten. Credit: BCWR

Volunteers from the sanctuary believe the car had been driven around West Yorkshire with the kitten inside the engine, causing severe injuries to its back legs.

The kitten has been named Ota after the Toyota car he was found in.

Bradford Cat Watch founder Katie Lloyd said: "He has broken tibia bones in his back legs but we now believe he will make a full recovery."

The rescue is run by around 20 volunteers and cares for over 500 cats per year, including those that are critically ill or injured.

Ota's injuries are expected to take at least 10 weeks to heal, but it is hoped that in the future he will be re-homed and live a long healthy life.

Ota is now recovering at the Bradford rescue.

Ms Lloyd added: "He is very young but he likes his food and is a cheeky little kitten."

As the weather turns colder it becomes more common for stray cats to seek warmth in bonnets or engines of cars.

Ms Lloyd added: "If you suspect there might be an animal in the engine your car, please don't drive it. Contact a rescue, contact a mechanic or contact the emergency services."