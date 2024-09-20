A man who stuffed a woman's body in a bin before disposing of it when neighbours complained about the smell has been convicted of killing her.

Mark Metcalfe, 40, dumped 32-year-old Terri Jordan's body in undergrowth near an Asda store in Harehills, Leeds, where it was found on 23 June 2022.

Leeds Crown Court heard she probably died around 12 days earlier. Her remains were so badly decomposed it was impossible to determine how she died.

The court heard Ms Jordan had been partying with another woman at Metcalf's home on the night of 11 June.

The two women had an argument with Metcalfe and left, but Ms Jordan returned later.

While the circumstances of her death remain unclear, Ms Jordan was later stripped naked and stuffed in a wheelie bin, where she remained in Metcalfe’s yard for several days.

When neighbours complained of the smell, he dumped the body outside the store on Kimberley Road.

He then tried to cover his tracks by abandoning the wheelie bin elsewhere and disposing of Ms Jordan’s clothing and other incriminating items in other bins.

Traces of Ms Jordan’s blood and hair were found in Metcalfe's living room.

A jury cleared Metcalfe of murder but convicted him of manslaughter.

Sam Jackson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Mark Metcalfe is a brutal killer. He ended Terri Jordan’s life and disposed of her remains in the most callous way possible.

“He went out of his way to cover his tracks and consistently denied responsibility for these crimes. He has not exhibited a shred of remorse."

Metcalfe will be sentenced at a later date.