A drug dealer has been given another jail sentence after officers found a stash of class A drugs in his pants after he was seen 'fidgeting awkwardly'.

Dijon Brown, aged 22, was seen by officers in Sutton in Ashfield to be fidgeting awkwardly on 28 October 2022.

Officers found him in possession of dozens of wraps of heroin and crack cocaine - all secreted in a clingfilm wrap in his underwear - with a street value of about £2,000.

He was also found in possession of more than £500 in cash.

Brown, who is currently serving a jail sentence for a similar offence committed in July 2023, pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

PC Ashley Whittaker-Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

"Brown was already known to us and was clearly acting suspiciously when he came across him.

“Dealers often hide drugs in their underwear, and we strongly suspected this was the case here.

“Our suspicions were confirmed during a search back at the station and a significant quantity of illegal drugs were recovered as a result.”

He's been sentenced to five years in jail.

