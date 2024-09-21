An online fundraiser has been launched for a North Lincolnshire family after their home was devastated by a fire.

The house suffered severe fire damage to the entirety of the roof and the first floor, along with its contents.

Crews attended from Saxilby, Lincoln North, Gainsborough, Lincoln South and personnel from Caistor and Market Rasen attended with the Water Carrier.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels, main jets, ladders and the aerial ladder platform which was used as a water tower.

Geraldine Castell, who set up the fundraiser, wrote on social media: "Today the unimaginable happened while myself and my husband were out .

"Our house caught fire with my bedridden mum inside . My youngest son saved her life by getting her out.

"My elderly mother was air lifted to hospital where she remains.

"My youngest son was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation but has been released.

"We have lost everything in this fire. Any amount you can spare will help greatly at this horrendous time."

A fire investigation is ongoing.

