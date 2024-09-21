A man is in hospital with serious injuries, which are believed to be life threatening, after being hit by a lorry on the M62.

A white DAF heavy goods vehicle collided with the 47-year-old man just before junction 29 of the westbound carriageway at around 4am this morning.

The M62 westbound between junction 30 at Oulton and junction 29 for the M1 in West Yorkshire was closed for several hours since 4:20am.

Diversions have been put in place, with drivers being advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 30 off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A642 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A639.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the on slip road and join M1 Southbound and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the M1/M62 Interchange (Lofthouse Interchange).

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.