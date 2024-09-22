An investigation has been launched after a puppy was abandoned after being shot with a crossbow.

A member of the public found the 10-month-old female Belgian shepherd type breed chained up at the side of the road in Boston, at the junction of the A16 (Sibsey Road) and Pilleys Lane, on Tuesday (17 September).

She was taken to a vet, who contacted the RSPCA to investigate.

Animal Rescue Officer Dan Holman said: "She is a very friendly dog and it is heartbreaking that she has gone through such a horrific experience. We just don’t know why someone would do this to an innocent animal.

"The vets removed the bolt from her leg and she is making a good recovery. Despite what she’s been through, she is a friendly dog and loves being told she is a good girl - she absolutely adores head and ear scratches too."

She was shot with a crossbow. Credit: RSPCA

The dog is microchipped, with her name given on the chip as Nala. The RSPCA has followed up the details on the chip but haven’t been able to find the person responsible.

Dan Holman continued: "Because we don’t know where she came from, we’re appealing to the public for help.

"If you have dashboard footage from the area from that day we’d be grateful if you got in touch. She was found at around 7.30am, next to the river on the road, near to the golf course."

Last year the charity saw a 23% rise in reports of animals being targeted, compared to 2022.

