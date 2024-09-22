A man has been arrested on suspicious of murder after a man who was found injured in Doncaster died.

Sheldon Jameson, who was 42, died in hospital after he was found injured in an alleyway between Apley Road and Whitburn Road on Thursday morning (19 September).

Officers have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

A 47-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of an assisting an offender. She has been released on police bail and under investigation pending further enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police is urging anyone with information who may have witnessed the attack on Sheldon to come forward.

