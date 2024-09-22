Play Brightcove video

Matt Price reports.

A group of horse riders have taken part in a march as part of a nationwide campaign to encourage drivers to slow down when passing them.

The team in Eckington in North Derbyshire have described how large numbers of motorists are not following the rules of the highway code and fail to pass the animals and their riders ‘Wide and Slow.’

The British Horse society says last year there were over 270 incidents across Yorkshire. In Lincolnshire that figure was 403.

Riders in Eckington have experience of motorbikes revving their engines loudly when passing which have spooked horses; others have spoken of buses getting too close when passing.

Those involved in today’s demonstration look on a four mile walk around the countryside displaying banners in a bid to spread their safety message.

Police officers from Derbyshire’s rural crime team were on hand to show support and solidarity to those affected.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.