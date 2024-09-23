A £125,000 McLaren sports car was one of two high-performance vehicles stolen from a home in North Yorkshire.

Masked thieves broke into the property in Hebden near Grassington in the early hours of Sunday.

As well as a red McLaren 720S they took a black Mercedes AMG CLA35.

The stolen cars may have been driving in convoy with a VW Golf. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Both cars were driven towards Bradford area, possibly in convoy with a grey VW Golf, North Yorkshire Police said.

PC Ruth Daley said: "The McLaren in particular is a very distinctive vehicle, and any sightings or other information could help our investigation."

A second hand McLaren 720S can cost from £125,000 to £160,000.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.