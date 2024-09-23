McLaren 720S and Mercedes AMG CLA35 stolen from North Yorkshire
A £125,000 McLaren sports car was one of two high-performance vehicles stolen from a home in North Yorkshire.
Masked thieves broke into the property in Hebden near Grassington in the early hours of Sunday.
As well as a red McLaren 720S they took a black Mercedes AMG CLA35.
Both cars were driven towards Bradford area, possibly in convoy with a grey VW Golf, North Yorkshire Police said.
PC Ruth Daley said: "The McLaren in particular is a very distinctive vehicle, and any sightings or other information could help our investigation."
A second hand McLaren 720S can cost from £125,000 to £160,000.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.