Four teenagers have been arrested after a man was punched and attacked with a bike in Wakefield city centre.

Police were called to Westgate in Wakefield following reports of an assault just before 6am on Sunday, 22 September.

The man, who is in his 30s, had been punched in the face. As he lay on the floor, one of the attackers used the front wheel of the bike he was on to injure him.

He was taken to hospital for multiple head and facial injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Four males, aged 13, 15, 16 and 18, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of wounding with intent.

They have been released on conditional bail.

Detectives from Wakefield District CID want to speak to witnesses.