A driver in Bradford had a surprise when he opened his car bonnet to discover two stray kittens had crawled into the engine.

The ginger cats were found inside the engine compartment on Sunday, 22 September.

The owner called volunteers from Bradford Cat Watch Rescue and Sanctuary (BCWR) who managed to get the kittens to safety.

The rescue says the kittens are too young to be away from their mother. Credit: Bradford Cat Watch and Sanctuary

Katie Lloyd, Founder of BCWR said: "Apart from being very cold, hungry and scared these kittens have escaped any serious injuries."

The pair have been named Insignia and Vauxhall, after the car they were found in.

The rescue added that similar rescues are "becoming all too regular".

On Wednesday of last week, a five-week-old kitten was rescued from inside a car engine in Bradford.

Volunteers from the sanctuary believe the car had been driven around West Yorkshire with the kitten inside the engine, causing severe injuries to its back legs.

The kitten, named Ota after the Toyota he was found in, is now recovering at the rescue. Credit: Bradford Cat Watch and Sanctuary

The team at BCWR were supported by a specialist team from West Yorkshire Fire Service who spent over an hour stripping the car.

As the weather turns colder it becomes more common for stray cats to seek warmth in bonnets or engines of cars.

Ms Lloyd added: "If you suspect there might be an animal in the engine your car, please don't drive it. Contact a rescue, contact a mechanic or contact the emergency services."