Video report by Emma Wilkinson.

A mother who cares for her severely disabled son says she fears losing their home when the cost of energy rises next month.

Samantha Tolmie's 20-year-old son Lewis has an extremely rare form of the incurable degenerative condition Batten disease.

Complications related to his condition mean he needs a range of energy-intensive equipment, including a ventilator, to keep him alive at home.

The cost of operating the machinery is set to soar when the Energy Price Cap, which controls what most households pay for energy, rises by 10% next month.

Ms Tolmie said: "When the price increase happened last winter, my direct debit ended up being around £500 a month and I was so afraid to spend any money at all, I went without food sometimes. When it went down in the spring it was such a relief.

"Now getting a projection of my next direct debt being nearly double what it is now - from £343 to £675 a month - is terrifying.

"I keep thinking I won't be able to pay the rent, we are going to lose our home, where are we going to live? This is our home, we've been here for 15 years."

The new energy price cap comes into force on 1 October. It sets the maximum amount energy suppliers can charge for each unit of energy and standing charge on a standard variable tariff.

'I'm so afriad'

As well as his ventilator, Lewis relies on a range of equipment, including a humidifier and a sats monitor which run constantly.

There are also suction machines, feeding pumps, hoists, and a pressure sore mattress.

Ms Tolmie said the machines cannot be switched off and many have back-ups which also need to remain charged.

She said: "It's so difficult because we are so grateful that our family member is here and at home. But at the same time don't leave us in a position where we are struggling to keep them alive at home because we can't afford it.

"I'm just so afraid it could create a situation where I can't keep him safe."

Anna Bird, chief executive of charity Contact, which supports families with disabled children, said energy costs were one of the main issues for people who rely on the charity.

She added: "In this time when prices are sky high a social tariff could make a huge difference to families and be the difference between getting by this winter or really struggling to pay rent, heat homes and put food on the table."

A government spokesperson said ministers "recognise the challenges families, including those with disabilities, are facing with their energy bills".

They added: “We are working closely with suppliers to ensure vulnerable households are supported this winter and the £150 Warm Home Discount will help around three million eligible low-income households with their energy bills.”