The mother of a murder victim said it is "comforting" to know that he has helped to save five other lives after donating his organs.

Adi Whiting, 35, was attacked with a baseball bat outside the pub in Boston, Lincolnshire, where he worked as a barman.

He died 10 days after the incident in January.

Five people received his lungs, heart, liver and kidneys. His pancreas and brain were also used to support life-saving research.

Mr Whiting's mother Debbie Paul said it was an easy decision to donate his organs.

Mrs Paul said: "Adi was one of those people who was always helping others.

"I find it comforting to know that part of Adi is out there, and I am so pleased that five people have benefited and have got the chance to have a decent life.

“It was not a hard decision for us to make, in fact I feel it was a very good one, because we knew what Adi wanted."

Adi Whiting's mother Debbie Paul, and Malc Paul.

Mr Whiting was fatally injured after intervening when he saw a couple arguing outside the Carpenters Arms in Boston on 14 January.

A 36-year-old man was later convicted of murder. He will be sentenced next month.

Mrs Paul said: “When we were told that there was only a very small chance that Adi might pull through I remember saying to the doctor that he would want to donate his organs."

Boston, Grantham and Lincoln’s hospitals will be illuminated every evening this week for Organ Donation Week.

According to NHS Blood and Transplant, more than 7,600 people are waiting for an organ.

Anthony Clarkson, of NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Every day across the UK thousands of patients and their families are waiting for a life-saving call. But this can often only happen as a result of another family receiving very difficult news and supporting organ donation to help others."