Plans have been announced to increase the capacity of Leeds United's Elland Road Stadium to 53,000.

The Whites said the North and West stands would be expanded in phases to accommodate extra numbers and make the ground the seventh largest in English football, leapfrogging Newcastle United's St James' Park.

Built in 1919, Elland Road is currently the 13th biggest in the country, with a capacity of 37,645.

The record home attendance was almost 58,000 for a FA Cup game against Sunderland in 1967, when standing was still allowed.

The club said d emand for tickets now consistently outstripped supply. There are 26,000 fans on the waiting list for season tickets.

It said "specialist acoustic consultants" would be brought in to help retain the ground's "unique atmosphere".

The biggest grounds in English football

Old Trafford, Manchester United: 74,879

London Stadium, West Ham: 62,500

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: 62,303

The Emirates Stadium, Arsenal: 60,704

Etihad Stadium, Manchester City: 55, 097

Anfield, Liverpool: 54,074

St James' Park, Newcastle United: 52,354

The Stadium of Light, Sunderland: 48,707

Villa Park, Aston Villa: 42,785

Stamford Bridge, Chelsea: 40,834

Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday: 39,732

Goodison Park, Everton: 39,572

Elland Road, Leeds United: 37,645

Chairman Paraag Marathe said: "We recognise how important Elland Road is to the Leeds United fans and the wider community.

"The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented."

Leeds City Council leader James Lewis said: “Leeds United inspires real passion in fans and Elland Road itself allows them to demonstrate that fervent support to great effect.

"Expanding and enhancing the existing ground will allow many more fans access to games while protecting the unique Elland Road atmosphere. This investment can also be a catalyst for wider regeneration plans of south Leeds."