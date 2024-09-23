A Lego dinosaur has been stolen from an exhibition in the grounds of a country house.

The 2ft tall tyrannosaurus rex was taken from the Iconic Bricks: Dinosaurs! exhibition at Sewerby Hall and Gardens in Bridlington, East Yorkshire.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, said: “The exhibition has been very popular and someone obviously liked the baby t-rex a bit too much.

“We would really like the model to be returned... It can’t be extinct!”

The exhibition includes 18 models – including a triceratops, a stegosaurus, and an iguanodon.

Some of the larger models took up to 400 hours and 250,000 pieces to complete.

The theft has been reported to police, but organisers said if the model was returned there would be no further action.