Residents of a hospice in Chesterfield have been visited by baby cows in an initiative to improve their wellbeing.

The four-week-old brown Swiss calves, called Bonnie and Bella, were taken to Ashgate Hospice by local farmer Rob Pearson and his partner Emma Brookbank.

Mr Pearson, 54, a long-time supporter of the hospice, said he wanted to start giving back after his mother and niece received end-of-life care at the hospice.

He said: “I lost my mum in 2012, and the hospice were very good with caring for her. Plus you never know if you’ll need the care yourself one day.

“You only have to see the look on the patients faces when we bring in the animals – that makes the whole thing worth it.”

Bonnie and Bella are pedigree Brown Swiss cattle Credit: Ashgate Hospice

The cows visited the hospice’s inpatient unit and day services patients and their families.

Among the patients who met the baby cows was Carol Harland, 75, from Bakewell.

She said: “The cows have been gorgeous."

Another patient, Mary Elaine Thompson, 72, who was admitted to the IPU two weeks ago, after being diagnosed with cancer, said: “They are fabulous. What a place this is!"

The hospice has welcomed various animals in the past.

Paula Cockayne, Ward Sister, at Ashgate Hospice said: "We are really grateful for our community supporters who come and do these lovely things."

"It gives the patients a bit of a distraction from a very challenging times in their lives.

"We've had a pony, we've had lambs we've had guinea pigs. We always encourage animals to come such as family pets."

Mr Pearson hopes to continue bringing animals to visit the patients at the hospice however, admitted that some animals might not be the best visitors

"I have been asked to bring some piglets down which would be disastrous," he said.