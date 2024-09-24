An escaped prisoner is thought to be telling members of the public he is on a charity walk from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Aaron Wood, aged 54, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp – an open prison in Boston – on Monday morning, 23 September.

Lincolnshire Police say they have received several reports he has spoken to people in the Skegness area.

A spokesperson said: "We are appealing for anyone in Skegness who may have spoken with a man claiming to be on a charity walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats to get in touch."

Wood was last known to be wearing a green bomber jacket and black cargo trousers, a black coat, and carrying a black rucksack, and is thought to be still be wearing these clothes.

He is 5ft 8ins, of medium build with a bald head, blue eyes and a beard.

He has a distinctive scar on his forehead and an "AC/DC" tattoo on his right forearm.

Police have asked if people do spot him or know of his whereabouts to not approach him.