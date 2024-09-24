'Charity walk' cover story of escaped HMP North Sea Camp prisoner thought to be in Skegness
An escaped prisoner is thought to be telling members of the public he is on a charity walk from Land's End to John O'Groats.
Aaron Wood, aged 54, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp – an open prison in Boston – on Monday morning, 23 September.
Lincolnshire Police say they have received several reports he has spoken to people in the Skegness area.
A spokesperson said: "We are appealing for anyone in Skegness who may have spoken with a man claiming to be on a charity walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats to get in touch."
Wood was last known to be wearing a green bomber jacket and black cargo trousers, a black coat, and carrying a black rucksack, and is thought to be still be wearing these clothes.
He is 5ft 8ins, of medium build with a bald head, blue eyes and a beard.
He has a distinctive scar on his forehead and an "AC/DC" tattoo on his right forearm.
Police have asked if people do spot him or know of his whereabouts to not approach him.