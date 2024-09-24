A man was stabbed in the leg after robbers armed with machetes and hammers broke into his home.

West Yorkshire Police said four men forced their way into the property off Freely Lane, Bramham, near Leeds, at around 11pm on Thursday, 19 September.

The homeowner was stabbed during a tussle and needed hospital treatment.

The suspects are thought to be in their late teens and early 20s.

PC Sophie Lomax, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: "This was understandably a terrifying ordeal for the man who was injured and for his partner who was also in the house during this burglary.

“We take any use of weapons such as this extremely seriously and this appeal is one of a number of lines of enquiry that are being pursued to try and identify those involved and ensure that they are brought to justice for their actions."

Police have conducted door to door enquiries and are asking the public to check CCTV or dashcam footage.